Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

BTS members leave a voice message for their fans just one day before the release of their English single "Dynamite"

AKP STAFF

Just on August 20th at midnight KST, BTS members left a surprise voice message to their fans as they have only one day left to release "Dynamite".

The voice message was released on Twitter as excited fans wait for just a few more hours to listen to the full song. BTS members stated that they made this song with their fandom, ARMYs in mind and they are also excited to make a comeback.

Earlier in July, BTS revealed they will be making a comeback through their VLive. Since then, they have been consistently releasing teaser photos and videos. Now, with just one day left, they are ready to release their explosive new all English single "Dynamite".

"Dynamite" will be officially released on August 21st KST. So make sure not to miss out on BTS comeback release!

taeswife06133,482 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

WHO IS NOT READY?! mE!

WHO IS READY? mE!

One more day ARMY! We are so well fed! Let's remember to thank these boys for always working hard and giving us their best! I'm so excited!!!

Domin04290 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Omg i am not ready it’s literally going to come out in less than two days!!!

