BTS members leave a voice message for their fans just one day before the release of their English single "Dynamite"

Just on August 20th at midnight KST, BTS members left a surprise voice message to their fans as they have only one day left to release "Dynamite".

The voice message was released on Twitter as excited fans wait for just a few more hours to listen to the full song. BTS members stated that they made this song with their fandom, ARMYs in mind and they are also excited to make a comeback.

Earlier in July, BTS revealed they will be making a comeback through their VLive. Since then, they have been consistently releasing teaser photos and videos. Now, with just one day left, they are ready to release their explosive new all English single "Dynamite".

"Dynamite" will be officially released on August 21st KST. So make sure not to miss out on BTS comeback release!