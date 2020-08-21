BTS's 'Dynamite' MV racks up 86.4 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours

According to 'Variety News' on August 21 EST, BTS's newest MV for their 1st English single "Dynamite" has officially replaced the previous record for the most YouTube views in the first 24 hours!

As of August 21 at approximately 9 PM EST, BTS's "Dynamite" MV has officially reached 86.4 million YouTube views, approximately 21 hours after its release. The previous record for the most YouTube views in the first 24 hours was held by BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" MV, with 86.3 million views.

There's still about 3 more hours left until the first 24 hour window closes on BTS's "Dynamite", and many fans are streaming the MV in the hopes that the video will reach the 100 million views mark soon!

Congratulations to BTS and their fans, ARMY!