Bolbbalgan4 unveil lovely teaser photos for "Atlantis Princess" for the celebration of BoA's 20th anniversary

Not too long ago, SM Entertainment announced a special project for BoA's twentieth anniversary called 'Our Beloved BoA' - This is a project where various artists have come together to participate in the celebration and sing covers to BoA's signature songs.

The first teasers of Baekhyun's "Garden in the Air" were released last week. Now, Bolbbalgan4 has taken the baton to release the cover of BoA's "Atlantis Princess".

In the teaser photos, Bolbbalgan4 looks lovely as she poses in a white lace dress. She poses in front of a simple Tiffany-blue background looking as pretty as ever.

There will be more teasers to come so stay tuned for updates!