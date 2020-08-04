YG Entertainment's new boy group TREASURE prepare for their debut as they release 'D-2' teaser poster

TREASURE has unveiled another teaser poster counting down to their upcoming debut.

On August 5th at midnight KST, YG Entertainment released the D-2 teaser poster of their new boy group featuring five out of the twelve members. The five members stare into the camera with confidence as they prepare for their long-anticipated debut.

They will be making their debut with a single album titled 'The First Step: Chapter One' on August 7th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers until their debut!