ATEEZ gets their first win in over a year on SBS MTV's 'The Show'

The members of ATEEZ achieved their first win in over a year on SBS MTV's "The Show".

On the August 4 episode of SBS MTV's "The Show", ATEEZ ranked number 1. The scoring included the album chart score, votes from netizens, and score from their video votes. In total, ATEEZ received 5,870 points beating out Eric Nam and April.

They received their win last year in 2019 and now have received a win after one year with their song "INCEPTION".

The ATEEZ boys went on to thank all their fandom "Atiny" first of all and thanked the staff of their agency. Also to celebrate their win, the members of ATEEZ did a special dance as if they were dreaming.

You can watch the encore performance of ATEEZ in celebration of their win below:

2

kxk5,850 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

congrats sooo deserved!!! they only get better and better

xx-jenn-xx354 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yessss They deserved it!! I'm in love with this group!

