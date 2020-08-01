NU'EST's Minhyun reveals a special M/V teaser for 'Someday or One Day' OST cover

NU'EST's Minhyun revealed a special M/V teaser for 'Someday or One Day' OST cover.



On August 1st, the popular idol revealed a special M/V teaser for his rendition of OST of the popular Taiwanese drama series 'Someday or One Day'. The full music video will be unveiled on August 9th, which is also Minhyun's birthday. It was reported the idol not only sang the song himself but also acted in this special music video for his fans to celebrate his upcoming birthday.

In the teaser, Minhyun uses his romantic and mellow vocals to capture the ears of listeners with beautiful cinematography. Check out the teaser below.

What do you think?