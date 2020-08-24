ASTRO's sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha express their duality through new moving poster teaser

ASTRO is getting closer to the debut of their first sub-unit!

On August 24 KST, the Fantagio Music boy group unveiled a moving poster teaser for their upcoming sub-unit, consisting of members Moonbin and Sanha. The monochromatic animation plays with the opposites of 'in and out' and 'black and white,' dealing with contrasting pairs and likely alluding to the duo's contrasting charms.





Meanwhile, the duo's 1st mini album 'IN-OUT' is set for release on September 14.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!