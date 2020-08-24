33

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ASTRO's sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha express their duality through new moving poster teaser

AKP STAFF

ASTRO is getting closer to the debut of their first sub-unit!

On August 24 KST, the Fantagio Music boy group unveiled a moving poster teaser for their upcoming sub-unit, consisting of members Moonbin and Sanha. The monochromatic animation plays with the opposites of 'in and out' and 'black and white,' dealing with contrasting pairs and likely alluding to the duo's contrasting charms. 


Meanwhile, the duo's 1st mini album 'IN-OUT' is set for release on September 14.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

  1. ASTRO
  2. Moonbin
  3. Sanha
1 2,982 Share 97% Upvoted

0

quark123958,760 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

So do you think the unit was Sanha's idea and Moonbin is the only member who won't murder him during promotions? 🤔

Share
fromis_9
fromis_9's label confirms comeback next month
3 hours ago   3   1,258

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND