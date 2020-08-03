3YE unveils 2nd individual 'On Air' MV teaser for member Yuji

3YE is continuing to release teasers for their comeback!
On August 24 KST, the GH Entertainment girl group unveiled a music video teaser for upcoming single "On Air," this time featuring leader Yuji. In the clip, she sits in the same antique-style room that is seen in Yurim's music video teaser. With cropped black hair, she evokes a strong 'girl crush' image as she lifts her head to look sharply toward the camera.
Check out Yuji's teaser above, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!
