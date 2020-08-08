AleXa to join Day6's Jae as co-host for DIVE Studios podcast 'How Did I Get Here'





On August 9, DIVE Studios announced that the podcast series 'How Did I Get Here (HDIGH)', previously co-hosted by Day6's Jae and DIVE Studios' producer Diane will be having a new addition to their team!





With soloist AleXa's takeover of the series since the 21st episode of the podcast as Jae took a break, it is no surprise that it has been announced that she will now be joining in as an official co-host.

Fans are extremely excited about this duo as they have showed amazing chemistry in their earlier collaboration episodes. DIVE Studios also promised more updates next week so do look forward to what they have to offer!

