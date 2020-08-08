7

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Studio PAV under fire for cancelling VAV’s live ONcast Worldwide Fanmeet an hour after its scheduled time

On August 9, boy group VAV was scheduled to hold an live online fanmeet 'ONcast Worldwide Fanmeet' with NYC based K-Pop production company, Studio PAV.

The fanmeet was scheduled to start at 9AM KST, which was kick started with VAV greeting their fans via their official Twitter account.

However, as the scheduled time comes, Studio PAV updated their Twitter account that there will be a delay in the start of the fanmeet. Many fans shared their struggles with trying to enter the streaming platforms - while some managed to get in, most were faced with an error page.

Finally, an hour past the scheduled start, Studio PAV announced that due to technical difficulties, the live stream has been cancelled and the event will be recorded and stream as a prerecorded video. 

This has received major backlash from the group’s fans as they were looking forward to a live fanmeet as opposed to a recorded video. Fans also criticized the platform for their lack of responsibility in ensuring that the livestream will be able to handle the amount of fans who have preordered the tickets. 

In addition to this, this fanmeet was also said to have been rescheduled 3 times this year. Fans have also revealed that the company is allegedly refusing refunds and has been actively blocking fans who are asking about refunds or expressing dissatisfaction.

This is also not the first time Studio PAV has been under fire about poor delivery of their services and lack of management. 

What do you think about this situation?

LokitahG1 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

The disappointment we have on Stuido PAV. The unprofessionalism they have, this isn't the first time that this has happened and something needs to be change. ATeam need to partner with another platform because Pav isn't helping them, vav or VAMPZ. I personally don't want VAV to apologize for PAv mistake.

whatever101252 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

if there is someone getting scammed besides the fans its definitely VAV and their label since i really doubt a few thousand $$$ is worth the effort of completely losing all trust from the fans.

