Studio PAV under fire for cancelling VAV’s live ONcast Worldwide Fanmeet an hour after its scheduled time

On August 9, boy group VAV was scheduled to hold an live online fanmeet 'ONcast Worldwide Fanmeet' with NYC based K-Pop production company, Studio PAV.

The fanmeet was scheduled to start at 9AM KST, which was kick started with VAV greeting their fans via their official Twitter account.

However, as the scheduled time comes, Studio PAV updated their Twitter account that there will be a delay in the start of the fanmeet. Many fans shared their struggles with trying to enter the streaming platforms - while some managed to get in, most were faced with an error page.

There will be a delay for the start of ONCAST LIVE – VAV WORLDWIDE FANMEET. We will keep you updated when it will resume. pic.twitter.com/PYNQEwWT4z — Studio PAV (@studio_pav) August 9, 2020

Finally, an hour past the scheduled start, Studio PAV announced that due to technical difficulties, the live stream has been cancelled and the event will be recorded and stream as a prerecorded video.





This has received major backlash from the group’s fans as they were looking forward to a live fanmeet as opposed to a recorded video. Fans also criticized the platform for their lack of responsibility in ensuring that the livestream will be able to handle the amount of fans who have preordered the tickets.

You are a business. You accept money from people to perform a service. The fact that you were unable to provide a stable server environment to accommodate the amount of people you allowed to participate is a complete failure on your part. As a business, do better. — Alisa Elliott (@AlisaDawn16) August 9, 2020

I defend you whenever there's a physical production aspect people are calling into question bc I know that industry well. But the 'technical difficulties' in this situation are GENUINELY your own fault because your site isn't built to handle the traffic and you KNOW that. — ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏼✊🏼𝔯𝔬𝔵𝔦𝔢 ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@rxiegray) August 9, 2020

In addition to this, this fanmeet was also said to have been rescheduled 3 times this year. Fans have also revealed that the company is allegedly refusing refunds and has been actively blocking fans who are asking about refunds or expressing dissatisfaction.

This is also not the first time Studio PAV has been under fire about poor delivery of their services and lack of management.

