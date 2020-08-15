AleXa teases possible upcoming release with mysterious image

On August 15, soloist AleXa uploaded an un-captioned image on Twitter, garnering interest from her fans speculating an upcoming release.

The image features a futuristic building in the middle of nowhere with symbols engraved at its top.

Fans have also noticed that German producer and musician TheFatRat also posted the very same image, leading fans to believe that there might be a collaboration heading their way.



While little has been revealed about this possible release, fans' anticipation is building up.

Meanwhile, AleXa has been officially appointed as a co-host along with Day6's Jae for DIVE Studios' podcast "How Did I Get Here? (HDIGH)".