SBS’s Inkigayo to air an hour earlier due to a COVID-19 news special

For the August 16 episode of SBS’s Inkigayo, its airing time will be shifted to an hour earlier to 2:30PM KST, making way for a COVID-19 news special.

This episode of Inkigayo will be featuring J.Y Park’s comeback “When We Disco” with Sunmi. Other comebacks to look forwards on this episode will be DJ HYO (Hyoyeon), as well as boy group ONF who have been dubbed “great song restaurant”. VICTON’s Han Seungwoo will also be making his solo debut stage on this episode.

Other acts featured in the line up are April, Jessie, Kang Daniel, ATEEZ, Cherry Bullet, TREASURE, Rocket Punch and Brave Girls.