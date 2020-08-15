1

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

SBS’s Inkigayo to air an hour earlier due to a COVID-19 news special



For the August 16 episode of SBS’s Inkigayo, its airing time will be shifted to an hour earlier to 2:30PM KST, making way for a COVID-19 news special.

This episode of Inkigayo will be featuring J.Y Park’s comeback “When We Disco” with Sunmi. Other comebacks to look forwards on this episode will be DJ HYO (Hyoyeon), as well as boy group ONF who have been dubbed “great song restaurant”. VICTON’s Han Seungwoo will also be making his solo debut stage on this episode.

Other acts featured in the line up are April, Jessie, Kang Daniel, ATEEZ, Cherry Bullet, TREASURE, Rocket Punch and Brave Girls.

jack-bean2,334 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

The Korean response to COVID19 is going to be studied in college for years to come.

When the nation detects more than 100 new cases in a day, they practically declare a national emergency.

Korea takes this seriously as opposed to the US which registered 64,000 new cases yesterday.

xx-jenn-xx1,850 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

OOh i look forward to seeing seungwoo and onf!!!

