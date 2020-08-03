A Pink members Eunji and Hayoung appear on 'Ask Anything' and have an honest talk about their upcoming contract renewal

A Pink members Eunji and Hayoung appeared on an episode of KBS TV program 'Ask Anything' and came to speak about what's on their mind.

It is known that A Pink had renewed their contract with their current agency after the seven-year contract was over. They had renewed their contract for another three years but now their contracts are expiring in April of 2021.

Hayoung revealed that the members are not worried about the money and they are not after money. Eunji stated, "The biggest topic of concern is maintaining the team name. If we go to another agency, we can't use the name A Pink."





She has stated that they had overcome the critical period of the seven years, which is the time when many idol groups disband because their contract is over with the agencies. Eunji and Hayoung stated their contemplation is on how they can maintain the group for a long time.

One of the hosts, Seo Jang Hoon had experiences with contracting with various teams when he was a professional basketball player. He told Eunji and Hayoung, "You guys chose to maintain the team name for ten years and contracted with the same agency to keep the name even though the conditions of the contract weren't that good. I think you need to be compensated for that effort. You need to earn more money now right? So you need to prepare smart starting now. The most important thing you need to do is gather with all the members and discuss this openly. You need to talk about how each of you feels, the contract conditions that you guys want, and how much money you want to receive. You need an appropriate guideline. A team should speak up in the same voice to be heard clearly. If you guys divide your opinions and stance, that's when you become weak."





The A Pink members have sustained their close relationship over the years and have become like sisters. Eunji stated, "We tried various things. We started living together from the start of our debut. Of course, we weren't close from the get-go since we lived apart for so many years. But we put in the effort to forcefully become close with one another. We took a lot of time to talk with each other but I don't think our members like that."

Hayoung added, "Our members don't like feeling overwhelmed so we leave each other alone. It doesn't matter if we like it or not but if one of our members cry, we don't go up to them right away and ask 'what's wrong?'. We just show support to each other subtly by leaving a text message or something."









In the episode, Lee Soo Geun and Seo Jang Hoon advised Hayoung and Eunji not to worry too much because all things will work out well. They also said they will cheer for A Pink to maintain their group for a long time.





