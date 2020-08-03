Netizens take a look at BLACKPINK's playlist and the songs that each member listens to the most these days

Recently, a netizen uploaded on an online community the playlist of songs that the members of BLACKPINK listen to these days.

These playlists were introduced by Melon.com, one of the top Korean music portals, and were published under the section "What do artists listen to?" This section of Melon music introduced various playlists of songs that different artists have suggested to netizens.

Recently, they uploaded the playlist for each BLACKPINK members.

1. Jisoo's playlist

2. Jennie's playlist

3. Rose's playlist

4. Lisa's playlist



You can enter into the Melon website by clicking on "Playlist" next to each member's names and listen to the songs that BLACKPINK members are listening to these days.

Netizens' commented:

"I expected most members to listen to non-Korean songs, and I was right."

"I like Jennie's and Lisa's playlists. They're my style."



"Oh, each playlist has at least one song I like."



"Rose's playlist is really good."



"I'm happy I can find out about new songs through BLACKPINK's playlist."



"Wow, Jisoo listens to Binu by BIBI. Awesome."



"I haven't seen many of these songs. I should go listen to them."



"Wow, a lot of good songs. thanks!"







How many songs do you know and listen to from BLACKPINK's playlist? Let us know in the comment section below!