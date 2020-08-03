Lee Hyori influences Korean citizens to "Adopt not Shop" for pets

Top star Lee Hyori is influencing Korean citizens to adopt their pets rather than shopping for them.



Lee Hyori has posted on her Instagram on August 3rd KST, a series of photos of cute puppies with the caption "I'm fostering Nurae and Heerae. Adopt not shop."

The photos showed two cute puppies who are currently being fostered by Lee Hyori. She is known to be an animal lover as she volunteered in various shelters in Korea. She also has adopted many dogs and gave them the time, love, and care they need. She has been working to influence the people of Korea to adopt dogs rather than shopping for them.

Singer Uhm Jung Hwa commented on Hyori's post saying "I hope the babies can go to a good place."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori is actively promoting under the project group SSAK3, which was formed through the TV show 'Hangout with Yoo'.



