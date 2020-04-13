Former Secret member Hyosung and former Wonder Girls Yubin to release music as project duo

Hyosung and Yubin, formerly of SECRET and Wonder Girls, respectively, are coming together to create their own project duo.



Hyosung's agency confirmed the news on April 13 KST, stating: "Hyosung is forming a project group with Yubin. It's still in its early development, so details like when they are going to release a song have not been set."



The two idols are long-time friends, who were first supposed to debut together under Five Girls, a 2007 girl group that also included a pre-debut G.NA, Spica's Jiwon, and UEE.



Meanwhile, since leaving their respective girl groups, Hyosung has been active not only as a singer, but as a drama and variety star, while Yubin founded her own entertainment label.

Stay tuned for more about this exciting collaboration!