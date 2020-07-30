Jeon So Mi reveals why she cried when 'What You Waiting For' dropped

Jeon So Mi revealed why she cried when her latest track "What You Waiting For" dropped.



On the July 29th episode of 'Idol Radio', Jeon So Mi expressed, "I've been thinking about how I need to do better than my 'Birthday' promotions for the past year." On her new song "What You Waiting For", she explained, "I also participated in writing the lyrics for this song. I'm recovering now because I poured my all into it. I used to be an idol who practiced and performed when I got a song, but now I feel like writing and composing as a solo artist is another job. That's why this song is so different to me."



She continued, "We finished working on it this past February, but it took a long time for it to come out. It's a song I care about, and after it was released after all the time spent working on it and editing it, I felt empty," revealing she cried on the day of the song's release.



Have you seen Jeon So Mi's "What You Waiting For" MV?