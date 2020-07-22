Lee Hi officially signs with AOMG

Lee Hi has officially signed with AOMG!



After reports the singer was in talks to sign on to Jay Park's hip hop label AOMG, the label confirmed the news on Twitter on July 22 KST. Along with the clip below, AOMG stated, "We are proud to announce that the incredibly talented artist Lee Hi has been officially signed with AOMG."



Lee Hi was previously signed to YG Entertainment and parted ways with the agency after 8 years in December of last year. She's making a comeback with "HOLO" on July 23 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Lee Hi as an AOMG artist!







