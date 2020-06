VIXX's Ravi and April's Naeun have released a lovely, comforting live clip performance of their newest collaboration single, "Rain♡"!

Released back on June 23, "Rain♡" was composed and written by Ravi and QuizQuiz. The gentle, spring-themed pop ballad genre track merges Ravi's quiet, mellow rap with Naeun's clear, resounding voice.

Watch Ravi x Naeun's full live clip above!