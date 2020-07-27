Kang Daniel teams up with Simon Dominic and Jamie (Park Ji Min) for seductive pre-release 'Waves' MV

Kang Daniel is gearing up for the release of his latest album 'Magenta'!





On July 27 KST, the former Wanna One center unveiled the music video for "Waves," the pre-release single for his upcoming 2nd mini album 'Magenta.'



"Waves" is a pop track that combines influences like dancehall and hip-hop with an 808 bass drum, Latin guitar, and a staccato piano part. Adding to the heavy-hitting vibe of the song is R&B singer Jamie (Park Ji Min) and rapper Simon Dominic.





Meanwhile, the music video for "Waves" was first revealed during Kang Daniel's 1-year debut anniversary commemorative online fan meeting 'DAN1TYST.'





Check out the music video for "Waves" above, and stay tuned for the release of 'Magenta' on August 3rd!