2

2

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Kang Daniel teams up with Simon Dominic and Jamie (Park Ji Min) for seductive pre-release 'Waves' MV

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel is gearing up for the release of his latest album 'Magenta'!


On July 27 KST, the former Wanna One center unveiled the music video for "Waves," the pre-release single for his upcoming 2nd mini album 'Magenta.'

"Waves" is a pop track that combines influences like dancehall and hip-hop with an 808 bass drum, Latin guitar, and a staccato piano part. Adding to the heavy-hitting vibe of the song is R&B singer Jamie (Park Ji Min) and rapper Simon Dominic.


Meanwhile, the music video for "Waves" was first revealed during Kang Daniel's 1-year debut anniversary commemorative online fan meeting 'DAN1TYST.'


Check out the music video for "Waves" above, and stay tuned for the release of 'Magenta' on August 3rd!

  1. Simon D
  2. Kang Daniel
  3. Park Ji Min
1 721 Share 50% Upvoted

0

Lxcaox817384 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Daniel, I need you pronto!! 😅🥰


Kang Daniel x SimonD x Jamie collab = 🌊💯🔥 my new summer jam

Share
1THE9
1THE9 announce disbandment in August
4 hours ago   5   15,998
1THE9
1THE9 announce disbandment in August
4 hours ago   5   15,998

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND