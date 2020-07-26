Seoul metropolitan government to implement mobile app that reports subway riders without masks on

Seoul city has implemented a new option on their mobile app to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 26 KST, the Seoul metropolitan government announced that subway riders will be able to use a mobile application to report passengers refusing to wear masks. Starting from August 3, any rider can access the city's official 'Again Ride Subway' (translated literally) application and report the non-masked individual.

The mobile report will immediately summon city employees to arrive at the scene and ask the individual to exit the platform and purchase a mask. Failure to cooperate with the employees will result in a penalty fine.

From May 13 to July 15, the city of Seoul received over 16,000 reports pertaining to individuals failing to wear face coverings. Societal tensions have risen due to this dispute over masks, including physical and verbal assault directed towards public employees.

In the last two months, such assault cases involving transportation workers have amounted up to 162 reports.

In related news, two elderly men in their 70s and 80s assaulted another elderly individual for not wearing a mask earlier this month.