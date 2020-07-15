4

Posted by haydn-an

Two elderly men in their 70s and 80s arrested for assaulting another elderly man because he didn't wear a mask

On July 15th, the Seoul Dongdaemun Police station revealed that they have arrested two elderly men, both in their 70s and 80s, for assaulting another elderly man who is in his 60s. The police department arrested Mr. A (elderly man in his 70s) and Mr. B (elderly man in his 80s) on July 14th for grabbing Mr. C (elderly man in his 60s) by the collar and pushing him.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 PM on the subway 1 line heading towards Cheongryang station. Mr. C was seen without a mask and was talking on his phone when the two elderly men, Mr. A and Mr. B, asked him why he didn't wear a mask. This is when the altercation occurred. Mr. A and Mr. B grabbed Mr. C by the collar and pushed him.

It was revealed that the victim did not sustain any injuries.

Mr. A and Mr. B were arrested at Cheongryang station after Mr. C called the police. After they were investigated, both men were released and sent home.

The police gave Mr. C a warning for not wearing a mask when they were at the scene.

taeswife06132,718 pts
Okay, this is not okay! The man could've just been making a call and took off his mask for a second cause the other person couldn't hear him or something! There is no reason for those two other men to go ask him why he isn't wearing a mask, much less assault him. Asking that is for the police to do! Thank goodness Mr. C didn't get hurt!

Mei_Matsumoto-14,342 pts
