Rapper Beenzino ends contract with Illionaire Records after 9 years

Rapper Beenzino has ended his contract with Illionaire Records.



According to reports on July 2, Beenzino's contract with Illionaire Records has come to an end after 9 years. It's reported the rapper has been thinking about his future plans, and in that process, he's decided to go his separate ways from the label after joining in 2011.



Illionaire Records is home to The Quiett and was previously home to Dok2 before his unpaid jewelry scandal.



