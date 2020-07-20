Netizens try to guess this year's best artist award nominees

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community the four artists that might be the nominees of this year's best artist in Gallup Korea's survey.

Gallup Korea is a research company that is part of the Gallup International Association which became renowned for its public opinion polls held worldwide. Gallup Korea was founded in 1974 and has been collecting public opinion polls for the citizens of Korea. Each year, Gallup Korea has been conducting a survey on which artist Korean citizens think deserves the title "Best artist of the year" and have announced the artists at every year-end.

It's already near the end of July as we are into the second half of the year. Now, netizens are curious who will be the nominees of the best artist polls from Gallup Korea. One netizen put up her guesses for the nominees as the other netizens also try to guess.



1.BTS

BTS has been ranking number one in the best artist of the year polls two years in a row with their popularity in all age groups.

2. IU

IU has been always ranking high in the Gallup Korea polls as she is also known as the most popular solo female artist.

3. Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong has risen to fame as he came in first place in the popular competitive TV show 'Mr. Trot'. Since then, he has received much love and popularity among the middle-aged group, mostly with middle-aged women.

4. BLACKPINK



BLACKPINK has come in first place in the first round of polls and has popularity through the recent release of their song "How you like that". They have always been popular in Korea which puts them in the possible nominees in Gallup Korea's best artist of the year poll.

Gallup Korea usually conducts the poll for best artist of the year three times across the year. They hold the poll in July, September, and November by providing three artists nominees for citizens to vote for.

Netizens commented:

"I thought it was already year-end since we're talking about this. lol."

"I think all the older people will choose Lim Young Woong. So he's a really high candidate for the winner."



"I think we need to add another trot singer since last year Trot singer Song Ga In came in second place."



"I think BTS or Lim Young Woong would win."



"I think people definitely would like BTS or Lim Young Woong but I don't know about the third nominee. Maybe the other Trot singers such as Young Tak and Kim Ho Joong."



"What? I didn't know Lim Young Woong was this popular."



"BLACKPINK? I think TWICE is more popular right now."



"Definitely IU and BTS would be included. Not sure about Lim Young Woong but maybe since he's so popular among middle-aged women right now."



