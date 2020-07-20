Travis Atreo performs an amazing cover of BTS's "Let Go"

On July 20, singer Travis Atreo released a cover of BTS' Japanese song "Let Go".



Travis Atreo is a singer, songwriter, producer, and audio engineer from Seattle. He was formerly the lead singer of the band “New Heights" but now he is living in California to pursue his career as a music producer. He began uploading videos on YouTube starting in 2014 and has gained 300,000 subscribers since. He has gained much traction as he did covers for various songs such as "Style" by Taylor Swift, which the artist personally tweeted his cover.



After this video was uploaded, many netizens and fans love the cover version of BTS' song "Let Go" as they are also impressed with his Japanese pronunciation skills. With soft piano instrumental, Travis Atreo beautifully sings the cover for BTS' song. Many fans were happy to hear this version of the song and have expressed their joy and thanks to the cover artist.

Travis Atreo uploads these covers on his YouTube channel every other Monday at 9 AM PST. He also posts various contents including original music and vlogs. So check out his channel to hear more of these amazing covers and his wonderful original music.

Netizens commented:

"I’m Japanese. I was very impressed🥰🥰."



"OMG I really adore your voice and talents and here you are covering BTS too!! This cover is beautiful!!"

"I can’t understand and not a BTS fan but it sounds so beautiful! 😍 You should try a Tagalog song!!"

"Travis, as a Korean who is majoring Japanese and loving your voice I love this cover😍Actually I didn't know this song before I watched this cover and now I fell in love with this video and keep repeating🥰Love you so much❣"

"Really enjoyed your cover 💜💜💜"

"I'm not much for songs in other languages but this one is beautiful."

"BTS? My love💙Love u so much Travis. God bless you."