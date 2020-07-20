Netizens amazed by Irene and Seulgi's dance choreography for "Naughty"

Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi are rocking the charts as they promote in their unit group and release the MV for their single "Naughty".

On July 19th KST, Irene and Seulgi released the MV of their new followup single "Naughty". Since then, fans and netizens alike are all amazed by the chic and complicated dance choreography for the song. The netizens are all complimenting the girls' efforts as they were able to practice the dance to both "Monster" and "Naughty".

Even before the release of Irene and Seulgi's unit promotion, many fans and netizens waited excitedly to see the performance of Irene and Seulgi unveil. The two completed their promotion for "Monster" and released the follow-up single "Naughty" right away.

Fans and netizens were mesmerized as they saw the MV for "Naughty". The intricate and detailed hand choreography was so well suited for the pop, chic tune of the music. Also many were impressed by the ability of Irene and Seulgi to digest such a difficult looking choreography.

Netizens commented:

"They must've practiced a crazy amount...because they practiced Monster and Naughty. So crazy. I knew Seulgi's dance silhouette was pretty but Irene's dance silhouette is really pretty too."

"I actually only liked Irene for her face but I didn't know she was this talented. Wow. I got shocked when I heard her vocals in Monster now I'm shocked to see her dance skills with this choreography."



"I think they should have made Naughty their main promotion. So good."

"This choreography fits Irene so well."



"This is the best. Irene and Seulgi are the best."



"This dance is so awesome. it's so detailed that if they didn't practice as much then it wouldn't look this awesome."



"You can tell the amount of practice they put in."











