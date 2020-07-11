Netizens discuss their preferred BTS hairstyle

Netizens discussed their preferred BTS hairstyle.



The topic of BTS' two different hairstyles trended at #1 on Korean media source Nate's message boards, and many commented that they're partial to the international boy group's hairstyles from their 'Love Yourself: Tear' era. Fans and netizens commented on 2 different looks - a hairstyle that covered their forehead like for their 'Love Yourself' promotions and a hairstyle that showed their forehead, which they described as the "mussel hairstyle," in recent promotional ads for Chilsung Cider.



Netizens commented, "I wish the employee that keeps being stubborn about the mussel hairstyle was fired," "I'm so annoyed by the mussel hairstyle," "It's better for them to have some styling than not," and more.



Which look do you prefer?

