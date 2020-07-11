Cheetah opens up about 'Good Girls' members and acting with 'International bnt' magazine

Cheetah opened up about the 'Good Girls' members and her acting debut with 'International bnt' magazine.



The rapper is featured in the August issue of the magazine, and she sat down for an interview to talk about her acting debut and her appearance on Mnet's 'Good Girl'. On the movie 'Jazzy Misfits', Cheetah shared, "It started with a simple suggestion, but it turned out I was going to play the main character. It was fortunate that there wasn't as much harsh criticism as I thought there would be, and it was a fun experience. Unlike producing music, I was able to work with a lot of people while acting, so I wasn't lonely."



On the difficulties of acting, she said, "It was difficult to express myself with just facial expressions and gestures. On stage, you have to sing, rap, and perform in 3 minutes, but acting is different. I felt like I was learning another language because I had to think about the words before saying them in order to convey the meaning properly."



On 'Good Girl', the rapper shared, "I've been on a lot of survival programs, but it was my first time forming a team to face another team, and most of all, it was really great to feel a sense of belonging. We all have different personalities and preferences, but we get along so well that it's a little loud. It's fun though." She continued, "Of course, it's good to win on stage, but I don't feel like that at all. Even the last stage of our showdown felt like a gala for us. I don't know why, but I didn't feel nervous, and I performed comfortably."



Take a look at Cheetah's photos for the shoot with 'International bnt' below.