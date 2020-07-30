Netizens couldn't recognize Soyu after she made her comeback but are loving her new style

Soyu showed off her comeback stage on Mnet's 'M Countdown' on July 30th KST and her new style has caught the eyes of netizens.

Soyu made a comeback on 'M Countdown' with the performance of her new song "GOTTA GO". She has made a comeback after one year and nine months and many netizens are surprised by her complete image makeover.

Many netizens have commented on an online community their compliments to the artist as they express how they couldn't even recognize who she was.

Netizens' commented:

"That's Soyu??"

"I wouldn't have know it was Soyu if it didn't say it was."



"I thought she was Jessi."



"Soyu? the one from Sistar?"



"She looks good with this image."



"She looks like Lee Hyori too."



"She's looking hot."



"She got really pretty. didn't recognize her."



"Did she get super skinny? she looks skinner to me."



"She is Soyu right? lol"





