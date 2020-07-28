16

NCT's WayV announce release date for English version of 'Bad Alive'

AKP STAFF

NCT's WayV have announced the release date for the English version of "Bad Alive".

SM Entertainment previously released concept teasers for the track, but fans were wondering when the song would drop. Label V has now announced the English version of "Bad Alive' is releasing on July 29 at 6PM KST, while the music video will drop afterwards at midnight.

"Bad Alive" is a track from the NCT subunit's 2020 album 'Awaken the World', which featured "Turn Back Time" as the title song. "Turn Back Time" was released in Chinese with a surprise Korean version. 

Fans can expect a music video teaser for WayV's "Bad Alive" next. 

bybybyly194 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

May I ask you @germainej what for NCT is mentioned in your article about WayV ???

Can you show us proof that WayV is the NCT subunit ? The subject is very sensitive for many of WayV's fans. As time as WayV is not mentioned on any of NCT's official site&accounts, WayV is a NCT's subunit just as EXO is
Let's respect WayV and their hard work . WayV is enough...no need NCT mentioned as time as SM is treating them as a separate group like Super M or EXO are.

The day WayV's name will be mentioned on NCT's official site then you can say that they're a NCT subunit. Until then, WayV is WayV.

