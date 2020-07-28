NCT's WayV announce release date for English version of 'Bad Alive'

NCT's WayV have announced the release date for the English version of "Bad Alive".



SM Entertainment previously released concept teasers for the track, but fans were wondering when the song would drop. Label V has now announced the English version of "Bad Alive' is releasing on July 29 at 6PM KST, while the music video will drop afterwards at midnight.



"Bad Alive" is a track from the NCT subunit's 2020 album 'Awaken the World', which featured "Turn Back Time" as the title song. "Turn Back Time" was released in Chinese with a surprise Korean version.



Fans can expect a music video teaser for WayV's "Bad Alive" next.