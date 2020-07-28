Rapper Cheetah reportedly almost hit by same drunk driver as announcer couple Park Ji Yoon & Choi Dong Suk

Rapper Cheetah was reportedly almost hit by the same drunk driver who hit announcer couple Park Ji Yoon and Choi Dong Suk.



As previously reported, Park Ji Yoon, Choi Dong Suk, and their two children were hit by a drunk driver in a freight truck weighing approximately 2.5 tons, and the family managed to survive with injuries. It's now been revealed rapper Cheetah was also almost involved in the same frightening accident.



According to broadcast officials on July 28, Cheetah managed to avoid the freight truck and immediately reported the accident to police.



Stay tuned for updates on the case.