WayV drop Korean version of 'Turn Back Time' MV

WayV have dropped the music video for their Korean version of "Turn Back Time".

The Chinese NCT subunit previously released "Turn Back Time" as part of their first full album 'Awaken the Worldearlier this month, and they've now released a Korean version of the song. Shortly after release, the album garnered attention from global fans by topping iTunes album charts in a total of 21 countries, topping China's 'QQ Music', and more.

Check out WayV's Korean version of "Turn Back Time" above!

  1. WayV
  2. TURN BACK TIME
bybybyly47 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I really like it. Of course the Chinese version was in my head but that was the 1st time I listened Korean version....then I found it sounds great . Now I'm praying for the English version :)

kxk5,106 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

still slaps but Chinese ver is superior

