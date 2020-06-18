WayV drop Korean version of 'Turn Back Time' MV

WayV have dropped the music video for their Korean version of "Turn Back Time".



The Chinese NCT subunit previously released "Turn Back Time" as part of their first full album 'Awaken the World' earlier this month, and they've now released a Korean version of the song. Shortly after release, the album garnered attention from global fans by topping iTunes album charts in a total of 21 countries, topping China's 'QQ Music', and more.



Check out WayV's Korean version of "Turn Back Time" above!



