WayV's Hendery, Xiaojun, Ten, and Lucas continue 'Bad Alive' (English Ver.) countdown with even more concept photos

SM Entertainment has dropped another batch of concept photos for WayV's "Bad Alive" (English Ver.) release!

On July 27 KST, individual photo teasers for members Hendery, Xiaojun, Ten, and Lucas were released through the group's official social media channels. Similar to the previous batch, each member received three photos, showcasing three different concepts that are both chic and mysterious and raise anticipation as to what the final music video will look like.

Meanwhile, "Bad Alive" was originally a Chinese language track on the unit's recent full-length album 'Awaken The World.' SM Entertainment has yet to announce when the English version will be released.

Check out the teasers below, and stay tuned for this exciting release!