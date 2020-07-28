'Baskin Robbins' Korea teases limited edition, BTS-inspired ice cream flavor coming in August

'Baskin Robbins' Korea, which previously garnered some dissent from ARMYs due to the poor quality of their BTS-inspired ice cream cake package, will be introducing a limited edition, BTS-inspired new flavor next month.

Back on July 27, 'Baskin Robbins' Korea teased a sweet, enticing photo of the upcoming limited edition BTS-inspired ice cream flavor. The photo asks fans to guess the full name of this new ice cream flavor, strongly indicating that the color purple will be involved in both the flavor name, and in the ice cream's overall appearance!

Many netizens commented that the flavor will likely include 'blueberry', while others guessed that the flavor's official name is "Bo-Ra Bo-Ra" ("Purple Purple"). Do you want to try 'Baskin Robbins' Korea's new BTS-inspired ice cream flavor?