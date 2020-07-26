47

Posted by danisurst 1 day ago

WayV's Kun, Yangyang, and Win Win stun in dramatic teaser images for 'Bad Alive' (English Ver.)

WayV is back with even more teasers for their upcoming English release!

On July 26 KST, the SM Entertainment Chinese unit released new individual concept teasers for the English version of "Bad Alive," this time featuring members KunYangyang, and Win Win. In the images, the members each model three different concepts - one where they each sport a Spanish matador-inspired jacket, one where they look sophisticated in black blazers, and one featuring another chic all-black look.

Meanwhile, "Bad Alive" was originally a Chinese language track on the unit's recent full-length album 'Awaken The World.' SM Entertainment has yet to announce when the English version will be released.

Check out the teasers below, and stay tuned for this exciting release!

taeyongisababy4 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

holy shit - total visual destruction

loneranger1109 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

i think WayV is my new BB

