News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Seventeen members seen fanboying for Golden Child's Bomin

AKP STAFF

The Seventeen members were fanboying over Bomin of Golden Child

On the July 3 broadcast of KBS's 'Music Bank,' Seventeen is seen waiting for an interview right after the performance of "One (Lucid Dream)" by Golden Child when they witness the ending appearance of Bomin.

At the end of the performance, Bomin stares into the camera as he breathes heavily. When seeing that scene, the members of Seventeen are ecstatic and yelling "Bomin" like fanboys. One member even held up Bomin's name card with a heart next to his name.

Netizens have reacted saying:

"Thank you Seventeen for loving Bomin."

"Bomin is so good looking."

"So honored that Seventeen members are fanboying over Bomin."

"Thank you Seventeen!"

"Seventeen members are so cute."

  1. Golden Child
  2. Bomin
  3. Seventeen
