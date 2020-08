It looks like the girls of LOOΠΔ are gearing up for even more active promotions in the U.S. and Americas!

On July 31, the girl group launched a new website (here) dedicated to their upcoming U.S. promotions, inviting global fans to sign up for the latest updates on all things LOOΠΔ through emails, text messages, etc.

Meanwhile, LOOΠΔ most recently greeted fans with their 2nd mini album '#' and title track "So What". Do you think a comeback is in store soon?