Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Check out Rocket Punch's first official fan lightstick!

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch will be releasing their first official fan lightstick soon!

As of July 31, the fan lightstick is available for pre-order via 'Everline Park'. The cute lightstick design incorporates a space rocket and 6 stars to represent the Rocket Punch members. The lighstick's colors include white light, purple light, and pink light.

What do you think of Rocket Punch's fun lightstick design? Meanwhile, the rookie group plans on making a comeback this August 4 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album, 'Blue Punch'!

ratmonster4,472 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Okay that’s actually cute

mcnd-1-fan290 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Oh my gosh it's so cute! I love it.

