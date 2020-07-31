SSAK3's Yoo Jae Suk sweeps up the #1 spot in brand value rankings for variety personalities in August

On August 1, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand value rankings of TV variety personalities for this month, based on big data analysis.

From July 1 through August 1, 2020, the institute analyzed big data including in the areas of media activity, participation, communication, social activity, etc. According to the analysis, the #1 TV variety personality for the month of August was once again comedian/MC Yoo Jae Suk, now also known as co-ed group member Yoo-Duragon of SSAK3! In August, Yoo Jae Suk earned an overwhelming 2,696,408 brand points.





2nd place went to female comedian Park Na Rae with a total of 1,381,111 points, followed by another female comedian Kim Shin Young in 3rd place with 1,088,757 points total.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Jang Do Yeon, Song Hae, Ahn Jung Hwan, Lee Young Ja, Jo Se Ho, Kang Ho Dong, and Paeng Hyun Sook.