On July 16 at midnight KST, Around Us Entertainment released the comeback schedule plan for Highlight's Doojoon.

Earlier this year in June, Doojoon revealed through a VLive broadcast that he plans to make a comeback in July. This is his first-ever solo album since his debut eleven years ago.

Starting today, Doojoon will reveal teasers of his mini-album 'Daybreak'.

His comeback is scheduled for July 27 at 6 PM KST. Stayed tuned as we follow the schedule for updates.