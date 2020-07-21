Korean Netizens react to protestors in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States that protest against wearing masks

According to media outlets such as CNN and The Independent, on July 19th, hundreds of British citizens gathered in Hyde Park in London to protest against wearing masks. They did not seem to be phased by the novel coronavirus (COVID19) and were gathered standing arm to arm as they shouted "We will not wear a mask", "We will not get tested (for COVID19)", "We will not be kept track (as an infected patient)."



This protest was led by the group 'Keep Britain Free' that is against making people wear masks during this pandemic.



In the UK, masks will be mandatory in indoor facilities such as stores, markets, and restaurants starting the 24th of this month. Also, people will be fined 100 pounds (~127.35 USD) if they are caught without a mask in public indoor facilities. Masks were made mandatory in public transportation starting May 11th during this year but the country has now expanded the locations of where masks are required.

﻿ ﻿

On the day of the protest, there were various ways in which British citizens showed their animosity toward wearing masks. One man wore a mask that had a large hole in the middle which exposed both his nose and mouth. He had purposely cut out the mask so it has preventative effects as he mocked the government's mandatory rule for wearing masks.



Prior to the protests in the UK, there were protests against masks in the United States. On July 11th, a few residents of Florida protested saying, "Enforcing masks is oppressing freedom!" There also has been a trend on social media where people posted themselves wearing masks with large holes cut out in them.



Amidst all the protests occurring overseas, Korean citizens wonder why such protests area occurring in the UK and the United States when there are many countries that have made masks mandatory. Many Korean citizens worry that this will elongate the pandemic as the number of infected patients rises in the UK and the United States.



Netizens commented:

"There's a reason why so many people died during the black plague."

"They should just gather everyone who doesn't want to wear a mask and don't give them the cure when the vaccine is invented."

"You know ignorance makes people brave. tsk tsk."

"Through the coronavirus, we now know the so-called supernations are not really supernations."

"I bet you those people will be the first in line asking for the vaccine once the vaccine is created."

"They're like crazy people."

"We now realize that the people of these developed nations aren't as smart as we thought."

"We need to let those kinds of people just get the virus and die."

"These people are more ignorant than I thought."

