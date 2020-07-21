Netizens talk about why Zico has to serve as a public service worker in the military

Zico will be entering training camp on July 30th to begin his mandatory service.

After he spends four weeks at the training camp, Zico will begin his mandatory service as a public service officer. He will be the fourth Block B member to enter into the mandatory service following Taeil, B-Bomb, and U-Kwon.



KOZ Entertainment, Zico's agency, had revealed that "Zico will enter the training camp on July 30th and will begin his mandatory service after four weeks in the training camp." The reason Zico will not enter the traditional army but will service as a public service officer to do his mandatory service is that he has a history of heart surgery. The specifics were not disclosed but Zico had gotten a heart surgery at a young age. Because of this history, Zico will begin his mandatory service in the public service field.





Many netizens were curious why Zico did not enter into the army as a traditional soldier and many were surprised to hear about his heart surgery. After finding out, many fans and netizens were also surprised he wasn't exempted from the mandatory services. Usually, individuals with serious health conditions are exempt from these services.



Netizens commented:

"I guess they photoshopped his chest so I never knew he had heart surgery before."

"I wonder why he didn't get exempted. A heart surgery should be serious enough to get him exempted."



"I think he went to the public service for his mandatory services because he's a celebrity or he could have been exempted."



"Zico you're leaving too soon right after you released your new song. you should stay a bit longer."



"I was like 'public services? why is he going there?' but then I just read he had heart surgery...but then I don't know why he wasn't exempted. My cousin had heart surgery and he was exempted."



"I think Korea makes you do your mandatory service no matter what unless you're missing a leg or arm or something."

