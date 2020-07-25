Kim Woo Bin melts fans' hearts with the latest Instagram update

Fans are in love with the unchanged kindness and manner of actor Kim Woo Bin.



Kim Woo Bin recently returned from his hiatus since 2017 which occurred due to nasopharyngeal cancer. On July 23rd, the actor's agency AM Entertainment posted a short video of him getting off work on its official Instagram account. In the clip, he is seen politely saying goodbyes to every staff he met on his way out. Fans reacted that he hasn't changed a bit and looks healthier than ever.

In related news, the actor is in the process of filming the upcoming movie 'Alien', directed by Choi Dong Hun. 'Alien' is a crime sci-fi film that tells the story of aliens living in Korea who travel back in time to the Joseon dynasty.

