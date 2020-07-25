9

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Woo Bin melts fans' hearts with the latest Instagram update

AKP STAFF

Fans are in love with the unchanged kindness and manner of actor Kim Woo Bin

Kim Woo Bin recently returned from his hiatus since 2017 which occurred due to nasopharyngeal cancer. On July 23rd, the actor's agency AM Entertainment posted a short video of him getting off work on its official Instagram account. In the clip, he is seen politely saying goodbyes to every staff he met on his way out. Fans reacted that he hasn't changed a bit and looks healthier than ever. 

In related news, the actor is in the process of filming the upcoming movie 'Alien', directed by Choi Dong Hun. 'Alien' is a crime sci-fi film that tells the story of aliens living in Korea who travel back in time to the Joseon dynasty.

Take a look at the Instagram post below. 

missymello395 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Manners maketh man. Wishing him the best for his future works ^~^

