Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

EXO's Kai realizes lyrics of this Shinhwa's song was actually troubling

AKP STAFF

EXO's Kai's reaction to Shinhwa's "Your Wedding" had viewers burst out laughing. 


On July 25th, EXO members Baekhyun, Chanyeol, and Kai appeared as guests on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'. During one of the show's lyric-listening challenges, Kai was shocked by the troubling lyrics of Shinhwa's "Your Wedding". 

The song's lyrics in the question reads, "I met my dream girl at my younger brother's wedding as his bride. What am I going to do? I guess I'll just have to see. No, I'm happy. No! Every single moment seeing her will turn into my nightmare. But I can't help it. She is my first love." He then asked if this was okay and showed his concern, being petrified, which had everyone burst out laughing. 

Check out Shinhwa's "Your Wedding" M/V and the snippet from the show below. What do you think? 

  1. EXO
  2. Kai
  3. Shinhwa
8 7,585 Share 79% Upvoted

3

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Reminds me of me liking the beat of a song but the lyrics and music video are just so sexual or there is so much foul language that I'm appalled by it. I just listen to the instrumental version then.

Share

2

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Kai is so baby when hes not performing on stage lol. Too cute and can't wait for his solo possibly next month!

Share

