EXO's Kai realizes lyrics of this Shinhwa's song was actually troubling

EXO's Kai's reaction to Shinhwa's "Your Wedding" had viewers burst out laughing.



On July 25th, EXO members Baekhyun, Chanyeol, and Kai appeared as guests on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'. During one of the show's lyric-listening challenges, Kai was shocked by the troubling lyrics of Shinhwa's "Your Wedding".

The song's lyrics in the question reads, "I met my dream girl at my younger brother's wedding as his bride. What am I going to do? I guess I'll just have to see. No, I'm happy. No! Every single moment seeing her will turn into my nightmare. But I can't help it. She is my first love." He then asked if this was okay and showed his concern, being petrified, which had everyone burst out laughing.

Check out Shinhwa's "Your Wedding" M/V and the snippet from the show below. What do you think?