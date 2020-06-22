JYP Entertainment confirms ITZY's comeback preparations; says comeback date TBA

ITZY is currently preparing for their comeback!





On June 22 KST, ITZY's agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the group's rumored comeback by stating, "It is true that ITZY is preparing for a comeback, and we plan to officially announce the detailed schedule for it as soon as we can."



The comeback will be the group's first since the release of their 2nd mini album 'IT'z ME' back on March 9. The album and its title track "Wannabe" were a major success, reaching #1 on various domestic and international sales and play charts and scoring the group eight music show wins.



Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!