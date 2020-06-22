22

9

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JYP Entertainment confirms ITZY's comeback preparations; says comeback date TBA

AKP STAFF

ITZY is currently preparing for their comeback!


On June 22 KST, ITZY's agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the group's rumored comeback by stating, "It is true that ITZY is preparing for a comeback, and we plan to officially announce the detailed schedule for it as soon as we can."

The comeback will be the group's first since the release of their 2nd mini album 'IT'z ME' back on March 9. The album and its title track "Wannabe" were a major success, reaching #1 on various domestic and international sales and play charts and scoring the group eight music show wins.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

  1. ITZY
5 6,926 Share 71% Upvoted

1

mandarkh01235 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Bkjjfkblkl wannabe was a bop..can't wait!!!

Share

1

neowalkmehome45 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i'm really excited for this comeback but i just hope that jyp isn't overworking these girls. stay healthy !

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND