Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 12 to July 18

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 12 to July 18 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 38,883,512 Points

2. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 34,769,317 Points

3. SSAK3 - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 34,415,063 Points

4. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 34,155,141 Points

5. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 29,988,943 Points

6. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 25,851,074 Points

7. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 24,450,762 Points

8. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 23,180,581 Points

9. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 20,036,774 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 19,860,069 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. EXO-SC - '1 Billion Views'

2. BLACKPINK - 'SPECIAL EDITION [How You Like That]'

3. GFRIEND - '回_Song of the Sirens'

4. Irene & Seulgi - 'Monster'



5. Stray Kids - 'GO生'



6. Seventeen - 'Heng:garæ'



7. Eunji - 'Simple'



8. Zico - 'RANDOM BOX'



9. TOO - 'Running TOOgether'



10. AB6IX - 'VIVID'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

7. Jin Minho - "Half"

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"





Source: Gaon

