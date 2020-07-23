Lee Hi responds to a netizen who commented "Lee Hi is the biggest victim of YG"

Lee Hi appeared on 1theK's YouTube series 'Look Me Up' to look up her own name on the web and see what people commented about her.

Lee Hi appeared on the episode of 'Look Me Up' which was uploaded on July 23rd and enjoyed her time of reading comments netizens left about her. She began by reading her profile written by netizens posted on the web. When we saw that the information about her agency was left as blank, she said "Now you can update this information as AOMG record label."





Then Lee Hi came across information edited by a netizen on 'Namu Wiki (Korean Wikipedia)' that said "The biggest victim of YG Entertainment's policy. Lee Hi is the prime example of how negligent YG is to solo artists."





In response to this Lee Hi said "Why?" with a perplexed facial expression. She continued to say, "I received much support for my promotion enough for me to think 'Can they invest this much into a newly debuting singer and promote this much?'"







Then Lee Hi stated "I don't think of myself as a victim. I wish people don't feel bad for me. People began asking me 'When are you coming out with another album?' with a very sympathetic look in their eyes. I don't know why they look at me like that? (laughs) I'm so happy."







Lee Hi also read another information written by a netizen which states "You might not realize it but it has already been 8 years since Lee Hi debuted." She went on to respond, "I don't think so? No, It's not (laughs) It hasn't been that long since I debuted! I don't know why people would write this specific information. Makes me sound like an old artist!"







Meanwhile, Lee Hi signed a contract with AOMG and made a comeback after 1 year and 2 months with her new song "HOLO".