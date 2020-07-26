4

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Former Rainz member Hong Eunki is alone by the ocean in 6th concept image teaser for 'Flower'

Hong Eunki is a little over one week away from his latest comeback!

On July 26 at 6 PM KST, the former Rainz member revealed his sixth concept teaser image for "Flower," his third single as a solo artist. This time around, the idol is seen dressed in a white shirt and black slacks, making a somewhat broody expression as he stands alone by the sea on a cloudy day.

According to his teaser schedule, his next teasers will be in the form of two music video previews, followed by a special VLIVE pre-release event. Finally, "Flower" will be released on August 2.

Check out the concept image below!

