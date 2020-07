Soloist Hong Eunki is scheduled to be coming back with his 3rd single, 'Flower'. Leading up to the release, he is releasing concept photos and teaser videos, building up anticipation within his fans.

Meanwhile, Hong Eunki will be making his come back with his 3rd single 'Flower' on August 2, 6PM KST. Check out his teaser schedule below!