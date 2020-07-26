Female BJ Kim Ok Boon responds to people claiming that she staged the upskirt photo incident

BJ Kim Ok Boon responded to people who were doubting her recent 'upskirt photo' incident.

On July 24, a 20-year-old man was caught taking a photo up the skirt of a Korean female broadcast jockey in the middle of a live stream session. Following the incident, certain netizens claimed that the entire scene was staged by the victim for publicity. To these rumors, BJ Kim Ok Boon retorted back saying that the scene was "100% unfeigned."

In the afternoon on that same day, the BJ took to her own afreecaTV channel and shared her perspectives on the current situation.

"I do receive a lot more consolations and there are curses directed towards the criminal, but there are also people who are insisting that I have fabricated everything and that the fault is in my outfit," claimed the BJ.





"It is 100% unfeigned. If it's fake, then I will receive a sentence for false accusation and delete my ID and never go on broadcast again. I am not so stupid that I would use this kind of incident to promote myself,"

The jockey was especially angered by the fact that some were accusing her of the way she was dressed.

She wrote, "Some of the comments were a spectacle. 'Bar hostess,' 'Of course they would take a picture because of your outfit', and etc., I can't believe they are blaming the victim. Those people who are saying these things are no different from today's hidden camera criminal."





The BJ warned the netizens that she will report any comment that crosses the line. On the other hand, she also thanked those who were sending her lots of support.

Meanwhile, the Siheung Police Station arrested the 20-year-old male 'A' for sexual crimes involving hidden cameras and is currently investigating the incident.